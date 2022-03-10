Sindh Announces Second Closure of CNG Stations in 10 Days

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to shut down compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh from 8 AM on Friday, 11 March.

The supply will be resumed from Monday, 14 March at 8 AM.

ALSO READ SSGC Shuts Down CNG Stations in Karachi Again

Prior to this, CNG stations in the province were closed for three days due to low gas pressure, and SSGC had said that the closure would last 72 hours, from Friday, 4 March to Monday, 7 March.

Last week, the decision to temporarily close the CNG stations was made in cognizance of the disparity between the demand and supply, and to fulfill Sindh’s domestic consumption needs, according to the SSGC.

ALSO READ KP’s CNG Stations Will Now Operate Longer Than Usual

The repeated closures of CNG stations have made life difficult for the general public across the country since December 2021 as all the CNG stations have been periodically suspending supplies. CNG users have had no alternative during these closures except using petrol which costs almost Rs. 150 per liter.

Via Geo Urdu