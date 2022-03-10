Realme Reveals Super Affordable TechLife Watch S100 and Buds N100

Realme had a launch event today for 9 SE where it also revealed a new smartwatch, the TechLife Watch S100, and Buds N100 wireless earbuds.

The two products are not only feature-rich, but they also come at a very affordable price.

TechLife Watch S110

TechLife Watch S110 features a 1.69-inch LCD screen with multiple sensors for haptics. The watch has an additional skin temperature monitor for measuring the wrist skin and body temperature. Watch S110 is available in black and white colors and features 24 different sports modes, with more than 100 watch faces for the touch screen.

ALSO READ Huawei Board Directors Resign Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The watch can run for almost 12-days on standard use. Sales for the Watch S110 begin on 14th March for only $26.

Buds N100

Realme TechLife Buds N100 sport a neckband design, with IPX4 water resistance and boost 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers. The device connects via Bluetooth 5.2 at a range of 10m and can last for up to 17-hours on a single charge.

The wireless earbuds are available in black and grey colors for only $17, starting March 17th.