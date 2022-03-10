Chery Pakistan is About to Launch Tiggo 8 to Take on Changan Oshan X7

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) is gearing up for the impending launch of the new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV.

The company recently posted a photo on social media that said, “That was a good move but not extraordinary!” with a caption, “Good things come to those who wait.” Although Chery didn’t name any company, it clearly took a subtle dig at the new Changan Oshan X7.

These posts imply that Chery will soon launch its 7-seater SUV in Pakistan, which will likely compete with the Oshan X7. Although the automaker is yet to announce the official launch date, market reports suggest that it will take place in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2022.

Details and Expected Price

Tiggo 8 is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that will compete with Kia Sorento and Changan Oshan X7. In December 2021, GNL hosted Chery Tiggo 4’s and Tiggo 8’s official reveal in Karachi, where it announced that both SUVs will be available for sale in Pakistan soon.

The Tiggo 8 display unit had a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 195 horsepower (hp) and 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

In the international market, the Tiggo 8 comes in multiple trim levels, and the safety and convenience features vary with each trim.

Some of the basic features include Keyless Entry and Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, and a modern infotainment system.

Market speculations suggest that the Tiggo 8 will go head-to-head with the Oshan X7 with a price tag of around Rs. 6 million. Given its features and practicality, the Tiggo 8 will likely be a big hit in Pakistan.