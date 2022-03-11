Fly Jinnah’s Entry in Pakistan’s Aviation Industry Rings Alarm Bells

Named after Pakistan’s founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah — Fly Jinnah, an upcoming airline has revealed its visual brand identity and the domestic airlines and aviation experts are wary of its intentions.

“It is good to see another airline entering [the airline industry of] Pakistan,” said an industry official while requesting anonymity. He opined, “It would create opportunities for people associated with the aviation industry and enhance [the] competition, which leads to improvement of services too.”

He added, “However, we also have to see if it is actually Pakistani in its DNA. Would it hurt local airlines and their international partners by taking the business from Pakistani airlines? Domestic airlines are rightfully worried. Pakistan’s open sky policy has been abused by foreign airlines for decades now.”

According to a news article published in Dawn in 2020, Pakistan’s national exchequer lost approximately Rs. 107 billion in 2017 due to open skies/liberal traffic rights arrangement with certain countries, including the UAE, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.

Sources in Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said that Fly Jinnah was in the process of completing air operator certificate requirements, which was a lengthy process. They said that it would subsequently start its operations in Pakistan. The main reason local companies have been complaining about Fly Jinnah is its association with UAE-based airline Air Arabia, they revealed and went on to say that it would add to their miseries and would take away their business.

But according to the company, Fly Jinnah was incorporated in Pakistan as an entity that is majority-owned by Pakistan’s Lakson Group and would be the fourth private national airline of the country.

Apart from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue, Serene Air, and Air Sial have been operating in Pakistan. According to media reports, Alvir Airways also has a license but its aim is to promote tourism and promote regional integration. Meanwhile, Jet Green is also trying to get a license while Q-Airlines was recently allowed to start operations.

“[Fly Jinnah is] established to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by creating new jobs and supporting core sectors such as tourism and hospitality,” reads Fly Jinnah’s sponsored content in the media including its sister company Express Tribune.

“I have been looking for jobs in Fly Jinnah but there are only cabin crew jobs. Where are jobs for people in operations, marketing, and other departments?” said a source associated with the aviation industry who is searching for a job.

An official of a local airline said that Fly Jinnah’s main operations would be run from Sharjah, where Arabia’s head office is located, and it would have a mock head office in Pakistan. Industry experts say the decision to allow Air Arabia to enter Pakistan’s aviation industry would see local airlines struggling as the former would see their international frequency and slots increase. It was something no other country allows as it hurts the local airlines badly.

A commercial aviation expert, Nehal Akbar, who has 40 years of experience in the sector, said that letting Air Arabia get access to Pakistan’s aviation industry would be an interference in the domestic market. He said that rules have been bent in Pakistan for decades to entertain foreign airlines, especially from the Middle East.

“No other country allows this,” he said. “And Fly Jinnah is not the first case when Pakistan has given access to a Middle Eastern airline to more Pakistani destinations as compared to local airlines.” He said that Middle Eastern airlines have more frequency and slots to cities of Pakistan as compared to Pakistani airlines.

Another source said that foreign airlines were taking billions of dollars annually from Pakistan without paying taxes as Pakistani airlines pay in Pakistan. “The airlines pay taxes in their country of origin where their head offices are. In that sense, Pakistan as a country should facilitate its own airlines. The aviation industry is not just any other industry that you bring as investment and competition to improve services. There has to be reciprocity of slots and frequencies, otherwise, local airlines would die eventually,” the source added.

A source in the aviation industry said that foreign airlines had remitted around $5.7 billion from Pakistan in 2021. Nehal Akbar said that the role of Air Arabia in Fly Jinnah operations in Pakistan has been ambiguous so far but he says he expects the Emirati airline would interfere with Fly Jinnah’s operations for its own benefit while local airlines would be at a losing end.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA, Arshad Malik, has written letters to the Prime Minister twice while representing all the domestic airlines, who also share similar concerns. In the letters, the PIA has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and concerned authorities in an effort to block the upcoming operations of Fly Jinnah.

A PIA official said that the requisition for a higher frequency and slots by a foreign airline is contrary to the spirit of the National Aviation Policy (NAP) 2019, which requires reciprocity. He said that the reciprocity of frequencies for Pakistani airlines are often blocked by not providing slots or by allotting them slots at very unfavorable timings. He said that providing these capacities in Pakistan to Air Arabia is technically against the NAP 2019.

He said that the foreign airlines put immense diplomatic pressure to get access in the past but they were unable to get them because it did not make any logical sense since the market growth of the industry was in the negative.

However, a PCCA official said that allowing Air Arabia to invest in Pakistan would help bring foreign direct investment, increase competition, bring ticket fares down, and improve service.

A top official of Fly Jinnah was contacted to give the company’s version. The response will be incorporated in the story as soon as it is received.