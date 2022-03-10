Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s New Low-Cost Carrier, Unveils its Visual Brand Identity

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier, announced the reveal of its visual brand identity today.

Fly Jinnah’s visual brand identity, with its brand name abbreviation ‘FJ’, has adopted the vibrant red as its main color to reflect the young and modern spirit of the airline while the logo and brand identity consisting of its unique font and round-shaped symbol reflects motion and continuity.

Its brand values are ‘Ambition’ – offering customers true value and connecting communities across the globe; ‘Sincerity’ – honesty and willingness to achieve and grow while striving to improve; and ‘Inventiveness’ – crafting creative solutions while remaining focused, practical, and efficient.

Inspired by the logo and the brand ethos, Fly Jinnah’s aircraft livery reflects a modern airline that is aspiring, energetic, and constantly on the move.

Fly Jinnah, incorporated in Pakistan as an entity that is majority-owned by Pakistani citizens who are also sponsors of one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates, the Lakson Group, is the fourth private national airline of Pakistan.

The airline has been established to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by creating new jobs and supporting core sectors such as tourism and hospitality.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Fly Jinnah, said, “The reveal of Fly Jinnah’s visual identity was chosen carefully to reflect the evolution and progression of aviation needs in Pakistan. Fly Jinnah will not only serve Pakistan’s aviation industry, but it also aims to contribute to the country’s infrastructure, tourism, business travel, and the creation of new jobs. Fly Jinnah will be a catalyst to the country’s economic growth.”

“We are proud to have Air Arabia Group, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, as our minority partners in this venture, and are confident of the quality of services that our customers will receive,” he added.

“Air Arabia Group’s partnership will support us in fulfilling this vision by sharing the knowledge and expertise of one of the leading and globally recognized low-cost airline operators. Developing and upskilling local human resources in the field of aviation is a key objective of our partnership with the Air Arabia Group,” Iqbal explained.

Fly Jinnah is in the process of obtaining its local air operator’s certificate (AOC), which once completed, will allow the airline to be granted the right to operate flights. The carrier will initially be based in Karachi serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then expanding its route network internationally.

Talking about the aviation industry, Iqbal said, “The aviation industry is an economic engine and a crucial sector for sustainable development. Investment in aviation also provides significant social benefits by providing our citizens with reliable access to air transport that improves the quality of life.”

“We are excited to provide increased frequencies on domestic services and create more direct flight services between Pakistani cities and the world. Fly Jinnah, as a private Pakistani airline, is established to fulfill this purpose while realizing the potential that currently exists in developing Pakistan’s air transport sector,” he added.

Air transport supports over 30 million jobs and makes USD 684 billion in GDP in Asia and the Pacific alone. Countries in Asia and the Subcontinent are focusing on aviation as a catalyst for economic growth, supporting domestic and international connectivity, while contributing immensely to local employment.

Joint ventures in aviation have proven to be successful globally and are increasingly commonplace. A typical JV model is for a parent airline group to have a minority share while local owners hold a majority share, marrying together local knowledge and world-class aviation expertise.

Almost all countries in the world follow the same policy of FDI in aviation that would permit up to 49% foreign ownership. JVs provide significant social benefit to human capital through knowledge transfer and the development of local talents, by bringing in international experience, know-how, and training standards, into the local market.

Lakson Group and Air Arabia Group announced their decision to form a JV airline in Pakistan in September 2021. Fly Jinnah will follow the low-cost business model and provide its customer base with a reliable operation and value-driven product.

More details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced in due course.

Fly Jinnah website and social media accounts are now active and can be followed on Twitter and Facebook.