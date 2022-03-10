NTRC Suggests New Ways to Use M-Tag Balance

The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has suggested that the mechanism of parked money deposited by the commuters in the M-Tag account may be devised so that the operator would unable to get profit on the un-utilized amount.

Official sources revealed exclusively to Propakistani that the Chief NTRC noted in the National Highway Authority Executive Board meeting that the existing concessionaire on M-2 and M-9 never shared e-tolling data with National Highway Authority (NHA). Therefore, this aspect may also be covered in future contracts. He also suggested that the mechanism of parked money deposited by the commuters in the M-Tag account may be devised so that the operator will unable to get profit on an un-utilized amount.

However, he conceptually agreed to the proposal of conversion on Real-Time M-Tag Based Tolling from Manual Toll Collection on Motorways in the Best Interest of the Public.

Sources further revealed that the Board deliberated on the request of contractors for termination of contracts at the employer’s convenience due to an unprecedented price hike.

The NHA Executive Board directed that all concerned NHA officers should exercise their powers as admissible under the NHA rules in-vogue and contract clauses. Further, the officials were directed to expedite the procurement process of approved Annual Maintenance Programs (AMPs) for the year 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 and ensure completion by December 2022.