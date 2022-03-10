Foreigners Can Now Own Property in Oman

Oman’s Ministry for Housing and Urban Planning has officially allowed expatriates to buy properties in the country. Until now, expatriates in Oman were allowed to buy properties only in integrated tourism complexes (ITCs).

According to an official decree issued by the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaily, the expatriates can only buy properties with a minimum value of either OMR 250,000 or OMR 500,000.

The former category allows expatriates to buy only residential properties. They will also get second-class residency after completing the purchase. The latter category lets expatriates purchase residential, commercial, and industrial properties and will provide them with first-class residency.

Moreover, the Ministry for Housing and Urban Planning of Oman will transfer the ownership rights of the properties to expatriates under Royal Decree No. 29/2018 and Ministerial Decision No. 292/2020.

The above-mentioned clause in the official decree means that there are still some areas in Oman where the expatriates cannot own residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

They cannot purchase properties in the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, and Wusta. Except for Wilayat Salalah, they cannot own properties in the Dhofar region as well. They cannot buy properties in wilayats of Liwa and Shinas. Expatriates cannot purchase properties in Masirah, Jabal Akhdar, Jabal Shams, and all other mountains and islands considered to be of strategic significance. Lastly, expatriates also cannot buy properties near sensitive security and military installations and historic sites.