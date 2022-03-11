India ‘Deeply Regrets’ Accidentally Firing Missile into Pakistan

India admitted on Friday that it “accidentally” fired a missile into Pakistan during “normal maintenance”.

“On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

“The government has taken serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry,” the statement added.

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” read the statement.

The Indian confession comes a day after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar briefed the media about the incident and called for an explanation from India.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) also summoned the Indian envoy and communicated “strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin ‘super-sonic flying object’ which entered into Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ India” on Wednesday.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the Indian diplomat was instructed to communicate to his country Pakistan’s “strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and Aviation safety protocols”.

Such irresponsible acts reflected India’s contempt for air safety as well as its callous attitude toward regional peace and security, the statement read.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed concern over the incident and asked the international community and aviation bodies to take notice of the incident.