Japanese Support Restored Livelihood of Over 50,700 Households in KP

The Government of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in close collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supported 50,762 households under the “Project for Restoration of Livelihoods in the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase II)” in Khyber and Kurram districts.

Japan’s grant of $5.3 million was extended in continuation of the initial support of $5 million for “The Project for Assistance to the Recovery and Development of the Agricultural Economy in FATA,” implemented from 2015 to 2017, as vital support for 77,200 returning households to rebuild their lives upon their return to home after years of displacement in KP province.

The Phase-II of the initial project focused on adopting climate-smart and resilient agricultural interventions, including the dissemination of improved practices for increasing livestock, poultry, and inland fisheries’ production, the introduction of efficient water harvesting methods, and rehabilitation of irrigation structures, and executed Integrated Natural Resource Management (INRM) plans. Furthermore, the project also contributed to enhancing agricultural productivity and value addition and developing key value chains and functional markets for sustainable food supply and improved nutrition.