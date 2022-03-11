LESCO is Bringing Big Changes to Facilitate Consumers

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is set to introduce major changes for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers from mid this month.

From 15 March, LESCO consumers will be able to pay their outstanding bills through its official website. They will also be able to request installments and extend the deadline of their bills online.

On the other hand, it was reported last month that LESCO had ordered the installation of more than 1,800 transformers of 200kV. The transformers are being installed in the city to provide relief to the citizens in the coming summer season.

LESCO had also ordered hundreds of thousands of single-phase and three-phase electricity meters. The meters are being installed in the city to cut the backlog of requests for new connections and the replacement of faulty meters.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, LESCO issued notices to more than 650 consumers for constructing houses and buildings under high voltage lines coming out from its grid stations.

The notices were sent to LESCO consumers in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana, and Okara in view of the rising fatal and non-fatal incidents of electrocution.