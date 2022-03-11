Pat Cummins Confirms Spin Bowling Options for 2nd Pakistan Test

As the National Stadium Karachi pitch is expected to be suitable for the spinners, Australia Test captain, Pat Cummins, has confirmed that leg-spinner, Mitchell Swepson, will assist Nathan Lyon in the spin department.

While confirming the playing XI for the second Test match scheduled on March 12, Cummins said that Swepson will make his debut while Josh Hazlewood will be rested.

The 28-year old spinner has been in Australia’s plans as Nathan Lyon’s partner for quite some time but hasn’t been able to make it to the final XI as Australia has played most of their cricket at home and there was no need for a second spinner.

While talking about the debutant spinner, Cummins said that Swepson has been with the team for years and they are excited to finally see him in action.

ALSO READ Babar and Co. Responsible for Dead Rawalpindi Pitch for Australia Test

“He’s pumped, and to be honest, we’re all pumped for ‘Swepo’. It’s been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he’s absolutely ready,” Cummins said.

“He’s been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn’t been playing. So we’re really excited to see him get a chance. The wicket here is a little bit drier and historically a bit friendlier for the spinners,” he concluded.

Talking about the record of both teams at Karachi, Pakistan has won 23 out of 43 Tests matches while the visiting Australia have never won in Karachi in 8 attempts, losing 5 and drawing 3.