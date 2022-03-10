Babar and Co. Responsible for Dead Rawalpindi Pitch for Australia Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been at the receiving end for preparing a dead pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the first Test match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy but reports have revealed that it was the team management who had asked the board to prepare a sedate surface.

According to sources, due to a number of inexperienced players in the Test setup, the team management including the skipper Babar Azam and the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had requested the PCB management to prepare a slow pitch for the opening match of the Test series.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan had included young openers and inexperienced pacers in the playing XI, and the fear of loss against a strong Australian side had compelled the team to play on a slow pitch.

Last year, Pakistan had defeated South Africa by 95 runs at the same venue where Hasan Ali bagged 10 wickets, while Anrich Nortje and George Linde took five-wicket hauls. In the same match, Aiden Markram and Mohammad Rizwan had scored centuries.

Meanwhile, team management has suggested a spinning track at National Stadium Karachi after left-arm spinner, Nauman Ali, bagged six wickets in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test. It is expected that a slow track will be prepared for the second Test in Karachi which has traditionally supported spinners.

Earlier, Pat Cummins said that the best strategy ahead would be to include two spinners in playing XI and it is expected that the leg-spin bowler, Mitchell Swepson, might make his debut for the national team.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams will start training from today while the second Test will start on March 12.