Pat Cummins Heaps Praises on Pakistan’s Hospitality

Although the first Pakistan-Australia Test ended in a disappointing draw, the visitors are really enjoying the hospitality and atmosphere in Pakistan.

Australian Test skipper, Pat Cummins, said that they are really enjoying their time in Pakistan. It is to mention here that the visitors have been granted “state guest” status in Pakistan.

“It is been a great tour, we have thoroughly enjoyed it as a playing group. We were really well looked after in Islamabad and it’s the same in Karachi. The hotel is good and the food has been amazing,” Cummins said.

The Australians are currently in Karachi for the second Test match scheduled on March 12.

While talking about their experience in Pakistan since they have arrived, Cummins said “Every time we leave the hotel to go to the ground, I think it hits home how lucky we are to be so well looked after all the locals….. they literally stop what they are doing to get us to go to the stadium which doesn’t get unnoticed.”

In a virtual presser ahead of the second Test, Cummins said that they are very thankful to the people of Pakistan who are trying their best to make this historical series happen. “We are really thankful for the lengths that everyone’s gone to make this Test series happen,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australian team has visited Pakistan after almost 24 years for a full tour.