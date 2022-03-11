Shaheen Afridi Seen Bowling With Ravindra Jadeja’s Action [Video]

Pakistan left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the bowling attack in the second Test of the three-match series against Australia.

Renowned Indian sports journalist, Bharat Sundaresan posted a video clip on social media in which Shaheen Shah could be seen bowling off-spin in the nets. The cricket fans were quick to find a lot of similarities between his action and that of Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja.

There’s a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/6YCI99E9VV — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 10, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the cricket fans wondered if it was Jadeja bowling in the Pakistan nets and retweeted the post with hilarious statements.

Here are a few reactions from cricket fans:

maybe jadeja took the wrong flight ✈️ from mohali and landed in karachi🇵🇰 instead of bengaluru🇮🇳 — Arpit (@Cricket4Sarcasm) March 10, 2022

Whoever it is …is just copying jaddu style in nets…whats with so much of hype…but never know like babar made a name for himself relentlessly copying kohli he can too — Vinayak navander (@Vinayaknavande1) March 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Shah was impressive with the ball against Australia in the first Test at Rawalpindi despite a flat pitch.

Shaheen bowled a total of 30 overs in the first innings and took the wicket of the world’s best Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Starc.