Sidra Nawaz Takes a Blinder in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 [Video]

Pakistan women’s wicket-keeper batter, Sidra Nawaz pulled off a stunning catch behind the stumps during the Women in Green’s encounter against South African women in the ongoing 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Sidra’s excellent catch came off the bowling of Diana Baig as she got rid of Tazmin Brits to push back the Proteas early on in their innings.

The video of Sidra’s catch was uploaded on various social media platforms by the official account of the International Cricket Council. The video has since been shared widely as fans are in awe of a wonderful take behind the stumps.

Pakistan women managed to restrict South Africa to 223/9 in their 50 overs. ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Fatima Sana, and leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima were brilliant as they picked up three wickets each.

The Women in Green will be looking to chase down the target and register their first victory in the competition. They have previously lost their opening two encounters to India and Australia and sit at the bottom of the table. A win for Pakistan will help them climb over England in the sixth spot.