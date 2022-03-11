Zameen.com Holds Hi-Tea Event for Karachi’s Premium Project ‘The Mega Mall & Residency’

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — recently hosted a hi-tea event at the project site of the Mega Mall & Residency in Karachi.

The event was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales (South) Agha Israr, Associate Directors Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Mehmood – in addition to other stakeholders.

During the event, attendees were offered a comprehensive presentation that included details about the amenities and investment opportunities being offered at The Mega Mall & Residency.

Mega One Properties has masterminded The Mega Mall & Residency project, which is located in the prime neighborhood of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The project inventory includes 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartments and commercial units.

While addressing the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood said that residents and investors of the prominently-located Mega Mall & Residency would find the highest level of contentment and pride in the project.

He said that The Mega Mall & Residency project would earn itself a reputation for providing unparalleled facilities in the city of lights.

Director Project Sales (South) Agha Israr also addressed the event and said that Karachi’s property market was one of the most significant ones in Pakistan.

He said the market underwent high activity and the investors took a keen interest in innovative and advanced real estate projects.

Israr reiterated that The Mega Mall & Residency offered a host of international standard amenities which made it a perfect investment for residents, retailers, and investors.