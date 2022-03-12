Karachi Police Recalls Officers Assigned to Senior Officials

The Sindh government has decided to recall the personnel of Karachi Police deployed for the security of its senior officials and their families.

The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to cater to the shortage of workforce amid surging street crimes.

According to details, DIG Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered all officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to release security personnel deployed with them.

All the security officers have been directed to report at their respective police stations at the earliest. They will now perform regular duties to curb the rising street crimes. Unlike previously, they will also enjoy two days off every week.

Note here that Karachi Police has an approved strength of 60,000 personnel. However, the department is short-staffed by 19,000 as it currently has a workforce of only 41,000, of which hundreds have been deployed with senior officials.

Last month, Karachi Police had revealed that more than 11,000 complaints of street crimes were filed against both known and unknown suspects between 1 January and 15 February this year. This means that till 15 February, Karachi had witnessed 244 cases of street crimes every day and 10 cases every hour.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had also approved a plan proposed by Karachi Police which envisions putting ankle monitors on street criminals for effectively tracking their movement to tackle the scourge of street crimes.