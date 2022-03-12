Rawalpindi to Get Dental College and Hospital This Year

The Punjab government has planned to construct a new dental college and hospital in Rawalpindi, Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, has confirmed.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Dr. Yasmin said that the decision has been taken on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdaar, to facilitate the citizens.

The Minister claimed that the development work of the dental college and hospital will start in the next few weeks and they will be inaugurated by CM Punjab before the end of 2022.

When asked about the cost of the dental college and hospital, she revealed that both facilities will be built at a cost of Rs. 323 million. The college will be affiliated with Rawalpindi Medical University while the hospital will be managed by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

Last month, the Punjab government had announced to build four new units at the Mother and Child Block of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore to facilitate the public.

The Steering Committee of the Punjab Health Ministry had initially proposed the construction of four new departments at the historic hospital to the provincial government.