Punjab Police Reveals Schedule For Recruitment Test

The Punjab Police is all set to hold the recruitment test for the hiring of male and female constables tomorrow. The test will be held simultaneously in all major cities of the province.

According to details, the Punjab Police has set up a total of 158 special centers where thousands of candidates will undergo different tests. These centers are equipped with all the required facilities.

Sources within Punjab Police have disclosed that the department is expecting more than 84,000 male and female candidates to appear in the test. 31,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test in Lahore’s centers alone.

Last year in July, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, had announced over 13,000 vacancies in Punjab Police to address the shortage of personnel causing impediments to active patrolling and vigilance duties.

Since transgenders were not allowed to apply against these posts in Punjab Police, they had moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the provincial government for discriminating against them.

The counsel for plaintiffs in this case contended that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the 1973 Constitution allow everyone to earn a livelihood irrespective of any discrimination.

The court has issued notices to the Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Punjab Police in this regard. It has also appointed renowned senior lawyer Dr. Mazhar Elahi to assist the court in this case.