Motorola Teases Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Just Days Before Launch

Motorola recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on 17th March, presumably for the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. Moreover, the company also unveiled a new teaser hinting at the launch of another device alongside the Edge X30.

The teaser only shows a glimpse of the upcoming phone. Tipster WHY Lab also claims that the device will debut on March 17th.

A Motorola phone with model number XT2201-6 was also spotted by the TENAA authorities. The model is expected to be an under-display camera variant of the Edge X30.

Given the design of the smartphone, the device will offer a full-screen experience, since the punch-hole cutout is missing, and is likely to be unveiled at the 17th March event in China.

The Under Screen Edition will feature similar specs as the Edge X30 such as the 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display. The smartphone will boot Android 12 OS alongside MY 3.0 and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The handset packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W charging support.

The smartphone will sport a 60MP front camera along with a 50MP main camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor.

Motorola also revealed another teaser with a mysterious display, with the translated text: ‘It is beneficial to open the book, for seeing the true joy.’

The company is expected to reveal further details regarding both teasers in the coming days.