Huawei Launches Nova 9 SE to Take on Redmi Note 11 Pro

Huawei launched the Nova 9 5G alongside the Nova 9 Pro 5G. The company has now launched the Nova 9 SE, a trimmed-down 4G-only device.
Design & Display
Huawei Nova 9 SE packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device features 164.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm and weighs only 191g.
The Nova SE features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in three colors: Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black.
Internals & Storage
The Nova 9 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 680 and comes with 8GB RAM alongside internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.
The handset boots the Android 11-based EMUI 12 and does not come equipped with any Google apps or services. Other features include support for dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.
Camera
The smartphone features a 108MP primary camera, paired with 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. Nova 9 SE also packs a 16MP selfie camera.
Battery & Price
The handset has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Pricing details for the smartphone have not yet been revealed. However, it will retail in two variations, with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256 GB internal storage capacities.
Nova 9 SE Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 11, EMUI 12, no Google Play Services
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.78 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz, 1080 x 2388 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB
- Internal: 128GB or 256GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White, Crystal Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 66W, 75% in 20 min
- Price: TBD