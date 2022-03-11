Huawei Launches Nova 9 SE to Take on Redmi Note 11 Pro

Huawei launched the Nova 9 5G alongside the Nova 9 Pro 5G. The company has now launched the Nova 9 SE, a trimmed-down 4G-only device.

Design & Display

Huawei Nova 9 SE packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device features 164.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm and weighs only 191g.

The Nova SE features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in three colors: Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black.

Internals & Storage

The Nova 9 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 680 and comes with 8GB RAM alongside internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

The handset boots the Android 11-based EMUI 12 and does not come equipped with any Google apps or services. Other features include support for dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Camera

The smartphone features a 108MP primary camera, paired with 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. Nova 9 SE also packs a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Price

The handset has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Pricing details for the smartphone have not yet been revealed. However, it will retail in two variations, with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256 GB internal storage capacities.

Nova 9 SE Specifications