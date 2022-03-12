Apple to Launch Its Most Powerful MacBooks this Year [Leak]

Earlier this week, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple’s upcoming MacBooks will retain the same M1 chip as before. But now a new report from 9to5Mac contradicts Kuo, saying that the upcoming MacBook Air and Pro will boast Apple’s new and improved M2 chip.

The new MacBook Air has been common in leaks lately and we are expecting to see a redesigned model this year. According to the exclusive report, the new MacBook Air is codenamed J413 and there will only be a single version powered by the all-new M2 chip.

Apple’s M2 chipset will be based on the A15 Bionic SoC used in iPhones. Just like the M1, it will have eight CPU cores, but the GPU will have 10 cores instead. Needless to say, this will make the upcoming laptops the most powerful Mac lineup to date.

As the name says, the M2 will be a direct successor to the M1 chip, and reports suggest that Apple is already working on the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra. The M2 Ultra could be a combination of two M2 Max chips, just like the M1 Ultra.

There is also word on the upcoming 13″ MacBook Pro, which is apparently codenamed J493. It may be called just the “MacBook” since Apple is expected to drop the “Pro” branding.

There is no official news from Apple yet, but we expect these laptops to break cover later this year.