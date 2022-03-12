Punjab Traffic Police to Switch to E-Challans to Eliminate Corruption

Traffic Police wardens in Punjab will begin issuing e-challans from 23 March onward and the manual challan system will be abolished.

The e-challan system will be implemented across Punjab to make the traffic police system more transparent, eliminate corruption, and enable the unification of all the challan records.

Traffic wardens will be now provided with smart printers to replace the traditional challan books. Traffic officials revealed that the wardens will generate slips via a smartphone app and print them with the smart printers using an online system for violation of traffic laws in Punjab, including Lahore.

All the particulars of the violator will be uploaded and printed, and the e-challan will also include the challan officer’s details and beat.

The procurement of smart printers according to the number of wardens in each district is underway, as directed by the DIG Traffic.

Furthermore, Traffic Headquarters Punjab has begun training traffic officials in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Via 24 News