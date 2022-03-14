ECC to Discuss Ramadan Relief Package Tomorrow

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet will review, on Tuesday, the Ramadan Package seeking to provide essential commodities to the common man at subsidized rates through Utilities Stores during the whole month.

According to the meeting agenda, ECC will meet with Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in the chair and will take up the Ministry of Industries summary on the Ramadan Package.

The committee is also likely to approve a summary, forwarded by the Ministry of Defense, about the award of a technical supplementary grant to the Pakistan Military Accounts Department for conversion of pensioners to a Direct Credit System.

It will also review a summary seeking a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 3.5 billion for the project titled, “Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies” under Knowledge Economy Initiative. In addition, it will also consider a summary forwarded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs regarding the G-20 Debt Services Suspension Initiative.

The meeting will also deliberate on the requests regarding a letter of Comfort and Re-issuance of Existing Bank Guarantee in favor of Faysal Bank Limited (As “Agent/Investment Agent”) for new Finance Agreement WRT Pipeline Infrastructure Development Project LNG-II, Re-Allocation of OGDCL’s Jhal Magsi Gas to Sui Southern Gas Company, and Allocation of Gas from Mari (Deep) Gas Reservoir to Sui Northern Gas Company.