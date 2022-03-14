Rawalpindi’s Transporters Told to Reduce Fares by 25%

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting today and directed local transporters to reduce fares by 25 percent in consideration of the decreased prices of oil to alleviate the inflation burden on the masses.

A spokesperson for the District Administration said that Commissioner Mengal has also enjoined local transportation companies to display fare reduction banners at their bus terminals while highlighting the current and previous fares, and instructed the Transporters Association to advertise the decreased fare in newspapers.

Furthermore, he wants transporters to keep their waiting lounges and restrooms hygienic to facilitate the public and recommended the installation of tuff tiles in such areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq; Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Rashid Ali, and all of the district’s transporters.

The Secretary RTA mentioned that Rawalpindi currently has 18 bus stands.

