CDA to Build Bhara Kahu Bypass to Reduce Traffic Congestion

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build the 7.8-km-long, Bhara Kahu Bypass to eliminate congestion.

It will divulge the project details later on and has erected a sign on the site to announce that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) is the service provider for the construction work.

Motorists have always been concerned about the short stretch of Bhara Kahu on Murree Road. It takes them a long time primarily on weekends when visitors from the twin cities and other areas of the country flock to Murree. Massive traffic jams on the major routes subsequently disrupt traffic on the inner roads.

The roads are well-developed but the concerned authorities have been unable to deal with the recent population explosion of motorists. The lack of public transportation infrastructure is also a factor and the majority of people rely on personal vehicles and motorcycles which contribute to the traffic congestion.

One of the most hazardous effects of this predicament is on the natural environment as cars stuck in traffic jams emit a substantial amount of dangerous carbon monoxide besides polluting the environment.

An official revealed that the concept for the Bhara Kahu Bypass was presented during the tenure of the PMLN-led government that had initiated work on it.

“The Nawaz-led government initially took interest in the project but later it was postponed for unknown reasons. Now PTI member Ali Nawaz Awan made efforts and brought it out from the cold storage,” he stated.

Highlighting the advantages of the Bhara Kahu Bypass, he added that “the project will greatly help resolve the traffic woes because motorists face immense problems, especially on the main road of Bhara Kahu”.

Via The News