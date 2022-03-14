Matric Student Commits Suicide After Father Took Away His Mobile

A teenage boy committed suicide in Faisalabad earlier today after his father took away his mobile phone and ordered him to study for the exam, a media outlet has reported.

According to details, Ibrahim was studying in matric and was due to appear in an exam tomorrow. He was constantly using his mobile phone instead of studying when his father forcefully took away his mobile.

The young boy got so upset with his father’s act that he picked up a pistol and shot himself in the head, resulting in his death on the spot.

Following the incident, a team of Jhang Bazar Police Station reached the spot immediately and shifted the dead body to the nearest hospital for post mortem. The dead body was handed over to the family for the last rites after a few hours.

This isn’t the first time that a youngster has taken an extreme step when asked to give up or limit the use of smartphones and social media applications to focus on their future.

Last month, the Young Journalists’ Society (YJS) of Government College University (GCU) Lahore had organized a seminar to highlight this issue. The speakers agreed that young individuals all over the world enjoy unrestricted access to mobile phones and social media platforms and only a handful of them are aware of its negative effects on their mental health.