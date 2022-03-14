Ramiz Raja Reveals PCB’s Plans of Constructing Five-Star Hotel in Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has said that they are actively working to improve infrastructure in the country and the cricket fans will see some positive developments in the near future.

While talking to the media, the former cricketer said that Pakistan had been playing their home series away from the country since 2009.

The former opener further added that the cricket board had worked hard to bring international cricket back to Pakistan and now is working on infrastructure.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Sets Strange Conditions for Commentators Regarding Pitches

The PCB chairman stated that the government will construct a hotel in Karachi soon which will address a number of issues including traffic, and security. The aim of constructing a five-star hotel near the stadium is to accommodate visiting international teams while also improving on the security measures.

Last year, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, a business mogul had told PCB that he will invest in the construction of a five-star hotel around the National Stadium in Karachi.

PCB Chairman also informed that Pakistan will host two ICC mega-events including the Asia Cup in 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. “It is an outstanding achievement for Pakistan cricket to host two mega ICC events,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023 will be the first 50-over multi-nation event in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup.