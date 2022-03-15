Kawasaki has Made a Robot Goat [Video]

We’ve all seen robot dogs and cats in the past, but what about a wild goat?

That is exactly what Kawasaki unveiled during last week’s International Robot Exhibition in Japan. The Japanese motorcycle company showcased Bex, a robot goat modeled after an Ibex, a species of wild goat typically found in Africa and some parts of America.

Bex is complete with curved horns, a majestic LED-powered goat beard, and a strong back capable of carrying heavy loads. However, since Bex is a fully modular robot, it can always be restructured into a different robot. But who wouldn’t want a giant metal robot carrying their cargo around?

Bex is part of Kawasaki’s Kaleido program, which has been working on bipedal robots for 7 years. During the program’s latest project, Kawasaki’s engineers decided to build a robot that could navigate through tricky terrain and quickly traverse the ground.

The video below shows Bex in action.

The video shows that Bex is equipped with wheels on its knees, which allow it to move faster on smooth surfaces once it folds its legs. This is a bit faster than its usual walk speed.

The robot can carry up to 100kg of cargo. Other than delivering heavy construction materials and other items, Kawasaki hopes that Bex will be able to inspect remote industrial sites one day, just like Spot. Spot is already deployed for inspection at Hyundai factories in Korea.