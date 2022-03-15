Oppo To Unveil New Upper Midrange Phone Next Week [Video]

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, previously revealed teasers of K10 in China with the Dimensity 8000 SoC. However, the company did not reveal the handset in China but announced that the handset will arrive in India by 23rd March.

The official specifications of the smartphone have not yet been revealed. However, the company unveiled some of the design details.

Oppo K10 will come with a Glow Design with glossy and matte materials. The smartphone will feature two colors: black and blue.

The handset packs a punch-hole screen with a 50MP camera setup. Additionally, a USB-C port is also included with a speaker, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone will be revealed within the next week.