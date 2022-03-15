PCB is Renaming Iconic Gaddafi Stadium Soon

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to be renamed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks to offer the naming rights of the stadium to sponsors.

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, revealed that there are a number of sponsors that have expressed interest in acquiring the naming rights of the stadium. According to details, the motive behind renaming the stadium is purely financial as PCB looks towards offering the naming rights for a number of stadiums across the country.

The Gaddafi Stadium, initially known as Lahore Stadium was renamed after former Libyan President, Muammar Gaddafi, in 1974. The iconic stadium is currently the fourth largest stadium in the country and has the honor of hosting the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Ramiz revealed the details in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

He stated that the PCB has been working towards these deals for quite a while now and the response they have gotten from the sponsors has been more than satisfactory. He added that the move is not only for Gaddafi Stadium but for other stadiums in the country, including National Stadium Karachi. He concluded that the name of the iconic stadium will be changed once the deal is finalized.

