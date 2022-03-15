Inzamam Shares His Advice for Ramiz Raja Regarding Pitches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to install drop-in pitches in Pakistan, but former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has advised his former teammate and PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, that the training of curators is key to better pitches.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Inzamam said, “I request Ramiz Bhai that when you are bringing in drop-in pitches and doing other things, please work on the groundsmen and pitch curators as well.”

The former Test cricketer further said that Pakistan should send those players abroad who are interested in pitches that will help them in preparing for different series.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Defends Ramiz Raja in Pitch Conditions Controversy

“Also, the players who are interested in pitches should be sent abroad for courses in this regard so that we can prepare good surfaces,” he added.

Inzamam further stated that Pakistan has a good bowling combination and offering a flat surface will demoralize the pacers and will also increase the risk of injuries to the bowlers.

“Pakistan’s bowlers are good and have won matches for their side which is why it is unfair to treat them like this. Please make good pitches which ensure a result in the match while also entertaining the spectators,” he concluded.