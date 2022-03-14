FBR Announces Strict Uniform Code for Female Officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday issued a new uniform plan for all female customs officials/officers to use only light make-up in neutral colors, no jewelry, and their fingernails should not extend more than ‘An inch beyond the fingertips.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday directed all customs workforce including officials/officers to wear the new uniforms.

The FBR has issued customs general order (CGO) 1 of 2022 here on Monday. “Fingernails (male ranks) should not extend beyond the fingertips. For female ranks, the fingernails should not extend more than ‘An inch beyond the fingertips; Only light make-up in neutral colors is permissible for officers. Officers shall not wear jewelry while on duty with the exception of a watch, wedding, or engagement rings, earrings not exceeding ‘An inch in diameter (not dangling or shimmery), and necklace (to be concealed while wearing uniform), FBR said.

According to the FBR, in supersession of Customs General Order No.07 of 2021 dated the 6th August 2021, the Federal Board of Revenue has prescribed the design and accessories of the uniform for the officers, officials, and sepoys of the Pakistan Customs Service.

There shall be Charcoal Grey color Customs Service Uniform (CSU) for all ranks from BS-1 to BS-22 of Pakistan Customs Service, regardless of the place of posting except FBR (HQ) and Intelligence based / covert operations. A uniform allowance shall be included in salary for procurement and maintenance of Customs Service uniform (CSU), Customs Field Uniform (CFU), and Customs Ceremonial Uniform (CCU); All ranks shall wear service badges and medals equivalent to their ranks. Service medals are illustrated in Schedule — IV.

The Customs official logo shall be replaced by the new insignia mentioned with “Enforce, Facilitate, Progress” as placed at image-I which shall be used in Customs flag, letterhead, and all communications henceforth. Any injury to uniform, being a symbol of the State, shall be considered a criminal offense.

Officers from BS-17 to BS-19 (having less than five years service in the same grade) shall carry a black cane stick, having Customs insignia embossed on silver metal, whereas officers of BS-19 (with more than five years service in the same grade) and officers of BS-20 and above shall carry a Malacca Cane. All officers shall wear belts over their jerseys for winter uniform; For the field operations, all ranks of the service shall wear grey camouflage uniform as per image-II.

The uniform shall be worn by all ranks of Pakistan Customs Service, as notified by the Board, regardless of the place of posting except FBR (HQ) and Intelligence based / covert operations. All ranks are duty-bound to salute seniors in uniform except when sitting in the office without putting on the headgear wherein the junior officer shall just stand up, lock arms, join heels and say salam.

If the officer is not in uniform, he/she shall stand up, lock his/her arms, join heels and say salam when encountered by a senior officer. In case the junior officer is wearing any sort of cap, then he/she shall salute as if he/she is in uniform; Returning salute is mandatory for all ranks; Leader/Senior most in-group is responsible for responding to the salute.

Therefore, every uniformed officer must have a minimum of one-armed guard when moving in uniform in public. Any injury to the uniform shall be considered a criminal offense. Moreover,

The uniform shall be kept clean, pressed, and worn complete with buttons, insignias, badge, and name tag in place as approved by the Board;

Uniform shirt sleeves shall not be worn rolled up when in public view.

Smoking/chewing gums whilst in uniform in a public space, in customs vehicles, or in public view shall be discouraged.

With the exception of darkened or transitional lenses used for health/medical reasons, the use of sunglasses shall be discouraged.

Sunglasses may be allowed in bright sunlight when there is a personal risk and must be removed when dealing with the public.

Hair (male ranks) shall be neat, trimmed, and properly maintained. For female ranks, hair shall be tied. Hair should be arranged such that it does not extend below the shoulders.

The officers shall not wear jewelry while on duty with the exception of the watch, wedding, or engagement rings, earrings not exceeding ‘An inch in diameter (not dangling or shimmery), and necklace (to be concealed while wearing uniform). During pregnancy, female ranks may continue to wear the uniform where practicable or any other appropriate dress according to their own ease and comfort.

Any rank may request modifications to their uniform or equipment due to their physical or medical conditions. Such requests shall be dealt with sensitivity and confidentiality; (0 In order to increase/maximize their safety, all ranks working at border stations, check posts or other field formations in an enforcement capacity rather than administrative or support capacities shall wear body armor along with a bulletproof helmet, FBR added.