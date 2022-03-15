Scientists Announce Major Breakthrough in Reversing Aging

American scientists have successfully reversed the aging process in elderly mice through cellular rejuvenation therapy which involves resetting the cells to a more youthful state.

This breakthrough could pave the way for reversing aging in human beings in the coming years.

The experiment has been conducted by Salk Institute for Biological Studies, a California-based scientific research institute, and Genentech, a California-based biotechnology company.

Speaking in this regard, Carlos Belmonte, professor at Salk’s Institute, said that cellular rejuvenation therapy has proven safe and effective in elderly mice.

Besides slowing down aging in humans, the breakthrough could help in restoring tissue and improving cell functions in case of different diseases in the future, Belmonte added.

ALSO READ Rupee’s Historic Plunge Continues Against US Dollar Despite Rapid Drop in Oil Prices

Pradeep Reddy, a scientist at Salk Institue, said that no adverse effects were recorded on the health, behavior, and bodyweight of elderly mice during the laboratory experiments.

The ultimate goal of this research is to make older cells of human beings more resistant to stress, injury, disease, and other kinds of harm in the future, Reddy added.