ECC Likely to Approve Grant for Export Development Fund

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet is likely to approve a supplementary grant for the Commerce Ministry’s proposed Export Development Fund (EDF).

Sources told ProPakistani that ECC will take up four agenda items in its meeting scheduled for Thursday, 17 March. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin. Other senior officials, including the Minister for Communications, Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Energy, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Interior, and Minister for Law and Justice are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources said the ECC will take up a summary of the Ministry of Commerce with regard to the supplementary grant for the Export Development Fund.

It would also discuss summaries from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the extension of date for a subsidy to farmers of Sindh and Balochistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Package for Agriculture in FY2020-21.

Moreover, the ECC will deliberate on the provision of subsidies to farmers under the Farmers on Fertilizer for Kharif Crops 2022. At the request of the Food Ministry, the committee will also consider fixing Public Wheat Procurement Targets of Sindh and Balochistan along with Cash Credit Limits.