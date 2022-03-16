US Diplomat Praises NCOC’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

US Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’affaires, Angela P. Aggeler visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday to recognize Pakistan’s achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chargé d’affaires Aggeler praised the NCOC’s success and highlighted the importance of US-Pakistani partnership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aggeler emphasized our strong collaboration, which extends across many sectors, including health, saying, “This year marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s birth as a nation and the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relationship. Our visit here today is a testament to the strong partnership that the United States and Pakistan have enjoyed since we recognized this country’s independence on August 15, 1947. And this country’s health sector embodies the benefits of that partnership.”

Over the past two years, the NCOC has successfully coordinated the Pakistani government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has administered over 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, fully vaccinated over 100 million people, and lowered the nationwide positivity rate to less than 1.5 percent – all laudable achievements.

In partnership with Pakistan, the United States has donated nearly 57 million COVID-19 vaccines, furnished almost $70 million in direct COVID-19 assistance, and provided over $9 million of in-kind support to Pakistan, including 200 ventilators, more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1200 pulse oximeters.