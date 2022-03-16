Govt Raises Rs. 193 Billion Through Pakistan Investment Bonds

The government on Wednesday raised Rs. 193 billion through the auction of fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) against an auction target of Rs. 100 billion as a result of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) unchanged interest rate.

According to data from the central bank, the cut-off yields for all maturities went up by 88-115 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Oil Import Bill Breaks All Previous Records

The cut-off yield for three-year PIBs soared by 115 bps to 11.85 percent. It went up by 100 bps to 11.75 percent for the five-year paper and drove upwards by 88 bps to 11.74 percent for the 10-year paper.

The SBP attracted total bids of Rs. 589 billion against an auction target of Rs. 100 billion. It registered sales of Rs. 54 billion with the three-year PIB, Rs. 80 billion through the five-year paper, and Rs. 59 billion via the 10-year paper.

Moreover, it received bids for 3-year PIBs totaling Rs. 160 billion, 5-year PIBs worth Rs. 260 billion, 10-year PIBs worth Rs. 163 billion, 15-year PIBs worth Rs. 3 billion, and 20-year PIBs at Rs. 3 billion.

Conversely, the central bank did not attract any proffers or bids for the 30-year paper which had an initial auction target of Rs. 3 billion.

ALSO READ Rupee Crashes to New Low Against US Dollar Amid Saudi-China Oil Controversy

It is noteworthy that the central bank recently kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent and signaled that borrowing rates would remain flat for the time being while referencing a flattening/inversion of yield curve amid reversal in oil prices, lower inflation forecast, and the global impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine as the main reasons.