Govt to Increase Fines for Traffic Violations

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications has passed the National Highway Safety Amendment Bill 2022, proposing an increase in fines for violation of traffic laws and driving while intoxicated on the motorways.

It met under the chairmanship of Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai in Islamabad and discussed ‘The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill’ clause by clause.

The bill was moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi to increase the penalties for various violations, and he claimed that it is aimed at making motorways safer for citizens.

The Chairman opined that the increased penalties are not meant for the collection of revenue but to curb violations.

The bill seeks a five-fold increase in fines to control the damage caused by overloaded vehicles and overspeeding.

Some committee members highlighted that the proposed fine is very high. They mentioned that the current toll tax is also very high. When the incumbent government came to power, the toll tax from Islamabad to Lahore was Rs. 300 but it is Rs. 900 now, they pointed out.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim said that the bill includes a proposal for a 500 percent increase in fines on trucks, which is also very high. “I oppose such an increase in fines,” he added.

The Secretary of Communications said that the fine for driving dangerously has been increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000. The fine for driving under the influence of drugs has been raised to Rs. 25,000, and the fine on vehicles with tinted windows has also been elevated.

Senator Muhammad Akram opined that penalties should be established keeping in view the capacity of the public.

IG Motorway Police, Inam Ghani, told the committee that the bill is designed only to increase the penalties for major offenses. However, Senator Shammim Afridi said that the majority of heavy vehicle drivers are addicted to drugs, and the tabled bill will be fruitful in curbing it.

The detailed deliberations were followed by the committee unanimously passing ‘The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill’ with amendments.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saifullah Abro, Kamil Ali Agha, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Umer Farooq, and Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri; Secretary Ministry of Communications; Chairman NHA; and other senior officers of the ministry.