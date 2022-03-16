Principal Takes All School Students to Witness Historic Day 5 of Pak-Aus Test

Pakistan and Australia have stepped into the National Stadium Karachi on the 5th and last day of the second Test Match. The match has entered an interesting phase as both the teams are battling it out in the middle for a historic win.

On the other hand, a large number of fans have turned up in the National Stadium to support Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier decided to invite school and college students to the stadium and today, a Public School’s Principle brought the whole school to the stadium.

According to the details, the Imran Khan Enclosure is already full and kids are still coming in, while Zaheer Abbas Enclosure filling rapidly too. It is to mention here that during the first Test match at Rawalpindi Stadium, a large number of students from different schools and colleges watched the match live.

You may be cool but you are not cooler than Karachi Public School's Principle. Because they have brought their whole school to back Pakistan here. Imran Khan enclosure is full and kids are still coming in, Zaheer Abbas Enclosure filling rapidly too. pic.twitter.com/KOcMLJZB4L — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) March 16, 2022

Talking about the game, Pakistan has bounced back after they were crushed by the Australian pacers in their first innings. While chasing a huge total of 505, Pakistan lost two early wickets but Babar and Abdullah’s fightback brought the side back in the game.

Pakistan is currently struggling at 299/4 while Babar Azam is on 161*. Australia, on the other hand, needs 6 wickets to win the match.