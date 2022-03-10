School and College Students to Get Free Tickets for 2nd Pakistan vs Australia Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been trying its best to attract more crowds during the Test series against Australia as the interests are shifting more towards limited-overs cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to invite students from schools, colleges, and universities to watch the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi scheduled on March 12.

The cricket board has taken various initiatives to bring back fans into the stadium to watch the Test matches. For the first Test at Rawalpindi, the cricket board had reduced the ticket prices for spectators and also invited students on the last day of the match.

According to the details, the administration of the National Stadium Karachi has set a quota of free tickets for students across the metropolitan city and also contacted Commissioner Karachi to provide the list of interested students.

Furthermore, students from schools, colleges, and universities can also get tickets by contacting the National Stadium Karachi administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the teams have arrived in Karachi and have started their training today at National Stadium Karachi. The top two teams on the ICC Test Championship points table will lock horns again starting Saturday.

Pakistan has won 23 out of 43 Tests matches they have played there while the visiting Australia have never won in Karachi in 8 attempts, losing 5 and drawing 3.