Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Have a Tougher Display [Leak]

Foldable displays are weaker than regular glass panels by nature. This is because they employ a plastic screen and typically cover it with Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). UTG is not as strong as a regular glass panel, but Samsung has been working on making it tougher every year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen is too fragile to handle Samsung’s regular S Pen used in Galaxy Note phones. Instead, the Z Fold 3 has support for a special S Pen with a retractable tip so it doesn’t ruin the display. But going forward, the Z Fold 4 may have a tougher solution to this problem.

A Korean tipster reports that this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will use a harder type of UTG that will be marketed as “Super UTG”. This might be the reason why the Z Fold 4 is rumored to have a built-in S Pen unlike the Z Fold 3 which needs a special case to carry it.

This could make the new built-in S Pen the headlining feature of the upcoming foldable flagship. There are no leaks on other specifications yet, but we can expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, high refresh rate AMOLED displays, a high-end camera, and fast charging.

The Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to break cover in the middle of the year.