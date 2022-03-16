Shell Pakistan Posts Profit of Rs. 4.4 Billion in CY2021

The year 2021 remained significant for Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), an integrated energy company, as it reported a profit after tax of Rs. 4.466 billion for 2021 compared to a loss of Rs. 4.821 billion in 2020.

According to the company, it made a significant recovery with a profit after tax in comparison to a tough last year, marking the factors that drove the encouraging turnaround.

It revealed that the government’s initiative to switch pricing formula to Platts indexes aligning with international pricing, improved business performance, sale of differentiated fuels and lubricants, and running safe and efficient fuel operations led it to the development. In addition, the rights issue was fully subscribed by shareholders at the beginning of the year that provided financial support to business plans.

In 2021, the lubricants business marked a significant growth compared to the previous year.

The company, in collaboration with Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS), organized a COVID-19 vaccination drive, deputing Mobile Vaccination Units in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan for customers and surrounding communities near retail stations, through which 12,810 people were vaccinated.