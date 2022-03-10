Warner Reveals the Real Reason Behind Skipping PSL

Australia’s experienced opener, David Warner has explained the reason behind not playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) yet. Warner revealed that he has always been busy with the Australian national team during the PSL and has not been able to partake in the tournament due to his international commitments.

ALSO READ Australia Offers to Bring Back Iconic Tri-Series Involving Pakistan and India

Warner is widely recognized as one of the best opening batters in the world and he has been one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 leagues around the world. While Warner has taken part in major T20 leagues around the world, he has not been able to play in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

The 35-year old is currently enjoying his time in Pakistan. Warner said that the tour of Pakistan has been wonderful and the entire Australian team is enjoying their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

The left-handed opener stated that he has always stepped on the pitch with a smile on his face and he always tries to enjoy his cricket. He further stated that the crowd during the first Test match at Rawalpindi was amazing and he had a wonderful time playing in front of a jam-packed stadium.

ALSO READ Marnus Labuschagne Ends the Debate Over Pronunciation of His Name [Video]

Warner was hopeful that the pitch conditions on offer in the second Test at National Stadium Karachi will be much better as compared to the first match. He said that the Australian team is fully prepared for the challenge ahead and players are hopeful of winning the next two Test matches.