Principal Suspended for Making Female Students Dance

Deputy Commissioner Narowal, Saba Asghar Ali, on Thursday, suspended the principal and two teachers of the Government Girls High School for allegedly making students dance to an Indian song at a public event.

As per details, the local administration held a ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ festival a few days ago in Naimat Stadium, Shakargarh, where the students welcomed the chief guests with a dance performance.

ALSO READ PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert for KP

The video of the performance went viral on social media, drawing anger from the girls’ parents, civil society, and religious circles. A protest was held against the incident, demanding punitive action against the school principal.

Taking notice of the incident, Narowal Deputy Commissioner suspended school principal Parveen Waqar and two teachers – Hina and Farzana.

ALSO READ Check Out The World’s Smallest Earbuds With Noise Cancellation

Meanwhile, the President of the Bar Young Lawyers’ Forum Narowal has lodged a complaint in the local police station.

According to the application, the event was arranged under the directives of the following government officials: Assistant Commissioner Shakargarh Usman Akram, District Education Officer (DEO) Akhtar Mehmood, DEO Secondary Education Chaudhry Muhamad Iqbal, DEO Female Kulsoom Bajwa, Deputy DEO Fouzia Anwar, and Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Ayesha Sultan.