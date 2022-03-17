Check Out The World’s Smallest Earbuds With Noise Cancellation

1More, an audio device company you probably haven’t heard of, has just released the smallest TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These are called the ComfoBuds Mini and the company claims that its size does not stop it from being mighty.

These tiny earbuds are as small as they can get at only 17mm x 13mm, keeping them light and comfortable. The company says they are small as a glass marble and each earbud weighs only 3.7g.

Despite the small size, these earbuds are still equipped with ANC, meaning that they can block out ambient noise using their noise cancellation microphones. The ComfoBuds Mini can last as long as 24 hours with the case and also have support for IPX5 water resistance.

The earbuds can block out rain and sweat, but they should not be taken to a shower or a pool. 1More is also boasting the earbuds’ THX certification for high-quality audio reproduction. They can connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2.

The 1More ComfoBuds Mini have launched in the US for $100 through Amazon. There is no word on international availability yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.