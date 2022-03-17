Quetta Announces to Close Schools for 2 Days

Balochistan’s Minister for Education, Naseebullah Marri, has announced the closure of all public and private schools in Quetta for two days owing to security reasons.

He announced in a statement yesterday that all the schools in the provincial capital will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for “unavoidable reasons”.

Meanwhile, Balochistan University has also been closed for two days.

The development comes hours after the Balochistan Home Department issued directives for the Inspector-General Police (IGP) Balochistan, Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners, to review and improve the security arrangements across the province.

“Foolproof security should be provided in public places, educational institutions, and commercial centers,” it said.

The orders were issued in view of the new wave of terrorism in the province and the Railway Police has also issued a security high alert for railway stations. Police said that security has been beefed up at the Quetta, Sibi, Machh, and Chaman railway stations.