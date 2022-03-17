Shoaib Akhtar Touts Rizwan to Become a Legend Despite His ‘Limited Ability’

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, for his outstanding knock against Australia on the fifth day of the second Test match. Akhtar said that Rizwan has been brilliant for Pakistan over the past few years and has made a name for himself as one of the finest wicket-keeper batters in world cricket.

The Rawalpindi Express, while talking on his YouTube channel, praised the character shown by the team to pull off an amazing draw against a world-class Australian side. Akhtar was particularly impressed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as they fought valiantly to deny Australia the victory.

Akhtar said that Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as a core member of the national side. He added that the fearless brand of cricket that Rizwan plays inspires the new generation of cricketers and the world will remember Rizwan for years to come.

“The way Rizwan is playing, people will remember for years to come, he is very limited but it is all about intention. Almighty Allah is bestowing him with all the respect he deserves,” Akhtar stated.

The 46-year old was not particularly impressed with the pitch conditions in the first two Test matches of the series and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make competitive pitches for the last match in Lahore. He praised the security forces of Pakistan for conducting a smooth tour so far and hoped that the tour will continue without any hiccups.

Check out his full video here: