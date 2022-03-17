Wishful Fans Dream About Babar-Bumrah Showdown After Epic Karachi Test

After Pakistan’s record-breaking effort to save the Test match against Australia at National Stadium Karachi, cricket fans have expressed their desire to see Indian stars playing against Pakistan. Fans now want to see Indo-Pakistan star players playing against each other in Test cricket.

Indian sports journalist and cricket expert, Sudarshanan, has expressed his desire to see some of the top-class cricketers from neighboring countries play against each other in the longest format of cricket.

Both the arch-rivals last played red-ball cricket in 2008 when Pakistan was on the tour of India for a three-match series which India won 1-0. The two teams played the last ODI series in 2013 in which Pakistan decimated the hosts by 2-1.

While reacting to Babar Azam’s unforgettable effort in the 4th innings, Sudarshanan expressed regret that the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin do not come face to face against each other outside ICC events.

How unfortunate it is that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and the likes don’t face Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket. And that Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja don’t get to bowl in Pakistan conditions. #PAKvAUS — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 16, 2022

It is to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, is very keen on organizing Indo-Pakistan series, and in this regard, he had discussed the matter with his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) counterpart, Saurav Ganguly, on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

The Asian teams have played 59 Test matches and out of these, India has won 9 whereas Pakistan has come out victorious on 12 occasions while 38 matches ended in a draw.

Currently, the arch-rivals possess a lot of talented cricketers for both red and white-ball cricket and the cricket fans are waiting desperately to see these stars in action in both Pakistan and India.