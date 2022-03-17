TV Channels Have Not Paid Ad Revenue Worth Billions to PEMRA for Years

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has served notices to different TV channels, ordering them to pay its share of the advertisement revenue worth billions of rupees, The Nation has reported.

PEMRA Rules 2009 require news and current affairs TV channels to pay 5% and entertainment TV channels 7.5% of the total advertisement revenue to the media watchdog.

Under these rules, TV channels are required to disburse PEMRA’s share of advertisement revenue three months before the end of each financial year. However, several TV channels have failed to respect these rules for the past few years.

PEMRA had also ordered the TV channels to clear the outstanding dues on a number of occasions in the past. In March 2020, the 165th meeting of PEMRA had directed TV channels to pay the advertisement revenue.

The 165th meeting was only held after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) decided to implement PEMRA Rules 2009 in letter and spirit, allowing the media watchdog to claim its share of the advertisement revenue.

Note here that while applying for licenses, TV channels are required to sign an undertaking with PEMRA, declaring that they will redirect a specific amount from their advertisement revenue to the media watchdog.