Australian Players Enjoy Their Day Off in Lahore [Video]

Australian cricket team seems to be enjoying their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. The Australian players enjoyed various activities on their free day after arriving in Lahore to play the third Test match.

Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins fully utilized his day off by playing a round of golf. Cummins took to Twitter to share his wonderful experience of playing golf in Lahore.

Cummins tweeted, “Lovely way to spend a day off here in Lahore. Great morning on the course.”

The Twitter post garnered over 25,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets as the cricketing fans wished Cummins the best of luck for the third and final Test at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Earlier, both Pakistan and Australia had enjoyed a BBQ dinner after the conclusion of the second Test match at National Stadium Karachi.

The two teams will now lock horns in the third and final Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The all-important clash will commence on 21 March as both sides look for a series win in the historic tour.